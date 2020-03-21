Second confirmed case of COVID-19 in Brown County

SAN ANGELO, Texas – On March 20, 2020, the Brownwood / Brown County Health Department confirmed a second case of COVID-19 virus in Brown County.

The person is a male in his 70s who is currently in quarantine. The individual had no reported international travel. The epidemiologist at the Health Department is currently investigating the case and will release additional information as available.

“We are working with the person to identify any close contacts he had and will follow the guidelines of the CDC and the Texas Department of State Health Services in regard to isolation requirements,” said Lisa Dick, Health Administrator of Brownwood / Brown County Health Department.

Brown County Health Department has set up two hotline numbers for questions about COVID-19. The numbers are 325.642.2635 or 325.430.5933. Calls are taken from 9:00 am -until 4:00 pm. A health department employee will answer questions and may perform a health screening over the phone. Should you need higher level of care, they will direct you. The purpose of phone screenings is to reduce the congestion in our medical facilities and allow social distancing. Please be patient if you are not directly connected, they will answer calls in the order they are received. If you are planning on going to a physician, please call before arrival.

The City of Brownwood, Brownwood/Brown County Health Department, Brownwood Regional Medical Center, Texas Department of State and Health Services, and the Center for Disease Control and Prevention are closely working together to provide the community with the best health practices.

At this time, no additional information is available regarding the patient.