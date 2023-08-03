SAN ANGELO, Texas (ConchoValleyHomepage) — A shooting has occurred at a San Angelo residence located near the Paisano Place cul-de-sac and East 22nd Street crossroad.

The incident marks the second shooting that has taken place on the evening of Thursday, Aug. 3.

Our reporter at the scene said police unrolled crime scene tape as first responders loaded as one individual into an ambulance to be taken to the hospital.

According to an officer present at the scene, officers were dispatched to residents off of Paisano Place in response to a call about a shooting victim. When they arrived, they found an unconscious woman suffering from a gunshot wound. Medics then took the woman to Shannon Medical Center for treatment, where she was pronounced dead.

Information officers received from a preliminary investigation into the 19th Street shooting that occurred just hours before the incident indicated that the two shootings were not involved with each other.

No suspect has been apprehended at this time. Officers are currently following leads in an effort to locate a suspect.

Officers ask that if you have any information pertaining to the shooting, please call the SAPD nonemergency dispatch at (325) 657-4315 and reference the victim of the shooting.

This is a developing story. Stick with Concho Valley Homepage for updates as more information becomes available.