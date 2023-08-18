SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — The City of San Angelo has announced its next group of roads designated for sealcoating.

The sealcoating process will begin on Monday, Aug. 21, and last until Wednesday, Aug. 23. During this time, the roads will be occupied by workers from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. each day. All two-lane roads will be limited to one lane while being worked on.

The following sections of road are slated for sealcoating:

Beaty Road from Knickerbocker Road to Cul-De-Sac

from Knickerbocker Road to Cul-De-Sac Billie Bolin Drive from Sunset Drive to W. Loop 306 Frontage Road

from Sunset Drive to W. Loop 306 Frontage Road Executive Drive from Office Park Drive to Knickerbocker Road

from Office Park Drive to Knickerbocker Road Hamilton Way from Executive Drive to Knickerbocker Road

from Executive Drive to Knickerbocker Road Hemlock Drive from Vista del Arroyo Drive to S. College Hills Boulevard

from Vista del Arroyo Drive to S. College Hills Boulevard Jack Bates Drive from W. Loop 306 Frontage Road to Sul Ross Street

from W. Loop 306 Frontage Road to Sul Ross Street Lindenwood Court from Cul-de-sac to Parkview Drive and Lindenwood Drive

from Cul-de-sac to Parkview Drive and Lindenwood Drive Lindenwood Drive from Parkview Drive and Lindenwood Court to Sul Ross Street

from Parkview Drive and Lindenwood Court to Sul Ross Street Lindenwood South from Lindenwood Drive to Sunset Drive

from Lindenwood Drive to Sunset Drive Office Park Drive from Knickerbocker Road to Executive Drive

from Knickerbocker Road to Executive Drive Parkview Drive from Sul Ross Street to Executive Drive

from Sul Ross Street to Executive Drive Sul Ross Street from Sunset Drive to Village East Circle

from Sunset Drive to Village East Circle Sweetbriar Drive from Parkview Drive to Sunset Drive

from Parkview Drive to Sunset Drive Valleyview Boulevard from Knickerbocker Road to S. College Hills Boulevard

from Knickerbocker Road to S. College Hills Boulevard Vista Circle from Vista del Arroyo Drive to Vista del Arroyo Drive

from Vista del Arroyo Drive to Vista del Arroyo Drive Vista Court from Vista del Arroyo Drive to Cul-De-Sac

from Vista del Arroyo Drive to Cul-De-Sac Vista del Arroyo Drive from Lindenwood Drive to Sul Ross Street