Schools across West Texas are getting ready for high school football!

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Football is a way of life in Texas and nowhere is that more apparent than the beginning of the school year.

Across the state, high school football teams are getting ready to start the new season off and in West Texas, those preparations were shared across the internet on social media.

The Bobcats are ready for the season and invited fans out for the Home Opener happening tonight at 7:00 PM at San Angelo Stadium.

Lake View prepared for the upcoming season by holding a fundraiser for the Chiefs.

The Sonora Broncos and Bronco Cheerleaders visited elementary and intermediate school students on Friday morning. The kids wore costumes to show school spirit as the season gets underway.

Parents and students in Brady took part in the Decals for Families event on Wednesday night. “This is a special ceremony and we have an amazing group of young men, families, coaches, and trainers,” said post on the Brady Athletics Facbook page, “We are thankful for being Brady Bulldogs together!!”

Students and faculty at Ballinger High School prepared for their first game of the season with a pep rally. “Coach Lipsey gave a great talk on ‘guts’ and courage and has his team fired up and ready to begin the season,” says a post on the Ballinger ISD Facebook page.

Eden Varsity Cheerleaders helped prepare for the new season by selling spirit ribbons and tattoos outside of Eden Elementary.

