SAN ANGELO, Texas — Many schools here in the Concho Valley participated in the district 5 and 6-AAA Area track & field meet. Schools such as Brady, TLCA and Wall all participated and represented their schools well.

Jaycee White for Wall high school finished second in the high jump with a score of five feet. Her teammate on the boys’ side of things, Briggs Jones, set a new personal record and finished first with a long jump of 21 feet.

Daniela Hernandez for Brady high school tossed 37 feet in the shot put to land her fourth place.

After seeing the athletes and the support from the community for this track & field event, coach Shawn Beeles for Wall high school was extremely thankful for the support.

“It’s a neat thing to host a qualifying meet, you know, the top four from district are here. There are eight competitors in each event, and it’s awesome for our community to witness that because a lot of those kids are ours and they’ve got that opportunity. Anytime you have the home crowd behind you, it truly like spurs you on and kind of gets you over that hump. So, it’s a really neat deal to have the area meet here at Wall, “said head coach Shawn Beeles.