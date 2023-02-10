SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage, UPDATE: 6:10 p.m., February 10, 2023) — The San Angelo Independent School District issued a statement following a school bus crash on Friday afternoon, February 10, 2023.

This afternoon a SAISD bus was involved in a traffic accident. As a precautionary measure, an ambulance arrived on the scene, evaluated passengers on the bus and confirmed there were no injuries to students or other passengers. The parents/guardians have been notified. The health and safety of our students and staff is our top priority. San Angelo Independent School District, February 10, 2023

(UPDATE: 5:20 p.m., February 10, 2023) — Police say a crash involving a San Angelo ISD bus happened when the bus driver failed to yield the right of way at a stop sign.

The bus driver, traveling south on Grape Creek Road, failed to yield the right of way at a stop sign while making a left-hand turn onto North Chadbourne, and a gray Toyota Tundra traveling north on Chadbourne struck the bus.

Five children were on the bus at the time of the crash, accompanied by one adult and the bus driver, according to officers.

Police say no one was injured in the crash. The bus driver was cited for failing to yield the right of way at a stop sign.

(5:00 p.m., February 10, 2023) — Police and emergency personnel responded to a crash involving a San Angelo ISD school bus in North San Angelo on Friday afternoon, February 10, 2023.

The crash happened near the intersection of North Chadbourne Street and Grape Creek Road. San Angelo Independent School District staff confirmed that there were students on the bus at the time of the crash.

Students on the bus were either transported to another bus or picked up by their parents.

CVHP staff are awaiting a statement from the San Angelo Police Department. It is not yet known whether anyone was injured in the crash.

This is a developing story. Stick with Concho Valley Homepage for updates as more information becomes available.