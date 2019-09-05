Schleicher County Sheriff weighs in about ongoing manhunt

According to the Schleicher County Sheriff’s Office, around 10 a.m. Thursday morning, a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper attempted to make a traffic stop 12 miles North of Eldorado near the intersection of County Road 312.

The driver sped away, then began running away after crashing the vehicle on County Road 312. He was last seen wearing a red cap, dark grey shirt, and black pants. SCSO alerted the public that the man could be armed and dangerous.

Shortly after the crash, a female who was in the vehicle was apprehended.

As a precaution, the Schleicher County Sheriff’s Office placed Schleicher County ISD, Schiecher County Medical Center, and Eldorado Headstart on lockdown.

Watch an unedited portion of our interview with Schleicher County Sheriff David Doran here.

As of 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, the suspect has not been located. We will keep updating this article as we get more information.

If you have any information about the suspect’s location, call the Schleicher County Sheriff’s Office.