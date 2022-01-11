ELDORADO, Texas – Schleicher County ISD to close campuses due to a rapid increase in COVID-19 cases, according to a release from SCISD on Tuesday, January 11, 2022.

According to the release, SCISD will be closed from Wednesday, January 12th through Friday, January 14th. Schools will resume on a normal schedule on Monday, January 17th.

“The health and safety of students and staff is the highest concern. Please monitor for symptoms and communication with your campus office Monday with any questions or information,” the release from Schleicher County ISD stated.

Courtesy: Schleicher County ISD