San Angelo, Texas– The Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office says that someone is posing as a Tom Green County Sheriff’s Lieutenant. The caller uses the name of Lieutenant Todd Sullivan.

The impostor calls people and tells them that he is looking for people who need to be served subpoenas for court.

If you are contacted in any manner, or have questions about if a person works for the Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office, you can call them at 325-655-8111.