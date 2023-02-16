SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Angelo State Belles defeat #4 Texas Woman’s 73-69. The Belles improve to 21-5 on the year and are now 16-4 in Lone Star Conference play.

Sawyer Lloyd erupted for a career high 34 points on 13-22 shooting. She continued to hit big shot after big shot for the belles each time Texas Woman’s tried to pull away.

Tayjanna McGhee-Pleasant earned her ninth double double of the season with 21 points and 11 rebounds.

The Belles will be back to work this Saturday as they host UT Tyler.