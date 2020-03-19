Sawed off rifle, drugs, “FBI” jacket seized from couple by Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

TOM GREEN COUNTY, Texas – According to the Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office, on March 14, 2020, Sgt. Orlando Juarez and other deputies were taking part in a Selective Traffic Enforcement Program, or STEP, looking for traffic violations on US Hwy 87 N in Tom Green County

Just after 5 p.m., Sgt. Juarez stopped a male driver who was not wearing a seat belt near Carlsbad, Texas. During the stop, Sgt. Juarez noticed a sawed off rifle tucked between the driver’s seat and center console.





A female was also in the vehicle. Sgt. Juarez found that she initially lied to him about her identity. It was confirmed that she did have an outstanding warrant for her arrest issued by the U.S. Marshals Service.

The pair were arrested and two other firearms, ammunition, a pair of brass knuckles, drug paraphernalia, seven (7) grams of methamphetamine, and a jacket marked “FBI” were also found in the vehicle.

Skyler Eades, the driver, was charged with Possession of a Prohibited Weapon (Short-Barrel Firearm) a 3rd Degree Felony and outstanding City of San Angelo warrants.

Farrah Wilson, the passenger, was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance PG1 >=4G<200G, 2nd Degree Felony and the aforementioned warrant.





*Photos courtesy of the Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office