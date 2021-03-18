Save the Date: Summer at SAMFA

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Education Staff at the San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts are doing their best to provide safe, fun and educational learning tools during this time. Our motto is “We are not just about art on the walls, but art in our lives.”

Art of Nature Camp returns! The Art of Nature camps are inspired by the need for increased outdoor experiences for our children. “Nature Deficit Disorder” is a phrase coined by author Richard Louv and refers to the fact that children today spend more and more time indoors and therefore have less of a concept of their natural surroundings and the importance of caring for our earth. Campers spend their days in activities such as canoeing on the Concho River, creating learnscapes, hiking and fishing, hearing about native plants from a local botanist, creating community art from nature, visiting the Farmer’s Market and learning how to create healthy snacks. By not only experiencing our local natural environment, but also reflecting on their own role in caring for our planet through visual art projects, these campers are immersed in this valuable intersection of art and science. This summer’s themes are:

Art of Nature: Urban Adventures

7-9 year olds June 7th – 11th and 10-12 year olds June 21st – 25th

The Concho River runs through the heart of San Angelo and through the museum’s backyard. Campers will explore the Concho River with canoe rides and various outdoor adventures. Campers will create art made from nature and design eco-friendly architecture along with many other artworks.

Key themes: eco-friendly architecture, non-point water pollution, lunar calendar, portraiture & ceramic art

Art of Nature: Flora & Fauna

7-9 year olds June 14th – 18th and 10-12 year olds June 28th – July 2nd

The Concho River’s flora and fauna, or plant life and wildlife, is fascinating to observe and study. Campers will explore local eco-systems in the museum’s backyard, fish along the Concho, and see, touch and hold local wild critters. Campers will use elements of nature and art to create projects all week long.

Key themes: West Texas biodiversity, elements of art, local and invasive wildlife/plants, ceramic art

We will be limiting campers to 20 kids per camp during the summer of 2021 to allow for social distancing and allow staff to properly sanitize and organize classroom learning spaces.

Scholarships will be available starting April 19th, registration for camps and scholarships are exclusively available online at www.samfa.org/camps.

We are currently working on July’s Artist Workshops schedules and themes and will release information as soon as possible.

Please check in with our Facebook/Instagram and Website for updated information.

Courtesy: San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts