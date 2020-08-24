Save more at the grocery store with 6 tips to stretch your budget

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The shooting by police in Wisconsin of a Black man sparked strong words of condemnation and a demand for Republicans to take action from the state's Democratic governor, who said he stood by those who demand justice. Republicans and the police union countered Monday that the governor went too far, urging caution in making any judgments about what sparked the shooting.

The divergent reactions to the shooting Sunday by Kenosha police is just the latest example of the deep divide in Wisconsin, a key presidential battleground state that has been at the forefront of partisan battles for the past decade ranging from redistricting to union rights. More recently, Republicans ignored Gov. Tony Evers' call to do away with in-person votingfor the state's April presidential primary in the early days of the coronavirus pandemic.