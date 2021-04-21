Sarah Ross talks about upcoming Fort Concho Events on Coffee Talk

On today’s Coffee Talk, Kristen Strakalaitis talks to Sarah Ross with Fort Concho about the following events:

Star Story Night – Attendees will be able to view the stars and the Milky Way out at the San Angelo State Park. The event runs Thursday, April 22nd from 9:00 p.m.to 10:00 p.m. If you go, attendees are asked to enter at the North Concho River Equestrian Camping Area at the San Angelo State Park off of FM 2288.

Regional Calvary Competition – Attendees to this free event will enjoy several days of cavalry competition at Fort Concho, 630 S. Oakes St. The event runs from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Thursday, April 22nd through Saturday, April 24th.

Frontier Day – Attendees to this free event will experience how life is like in the early days of Fort Concho. The event runs from 7:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Fort Concho, 630 S. Oakes St. There will be a pancake breakfast being offered for $6.