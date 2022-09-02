SAN ANGELO, Texas — SAPD has warned drivers to avoid any and all of the low water crossings specifically the avoid 1000 block of Pulliam near the old bobcat stadium at the low water crossing.

The National Weather Service has issued an Emergency Flash Flood Warning for Tom Green County that will be in effect until 4:45 p.m. They ask that there are no attempts to travel as this is a potentially dangerous and life-threatening situation.

Below we have provided a map of all low water crossings in San Angelo.