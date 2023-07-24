SAN ANGELO, Texas(ConchoValleyHomepage) — The San Angelo Police Department has reported an individual drowned at Lake Nasworthy Sunday evening.

On July 23, 2023, at 6 p.m. Units were dispatched to Mary E Lee Beach for a subject drowning in the water. Officers arrived on the scene just as the victim was brought to shore. CPR was performed and the SAFD arrived to assist.

The male was transported to Shannon Downtown where he was then pronounced deceased.

No drugs or alcohol were suspected to be involved. The preliminary investigation revealed that the male attempted to swim to a buoy and was observed to disappear under the water.

The male is only identified as a 32-year-old at this time.