SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — An individual was arrested after leading officers on a vehicle pursuit and foot chase on September 6.

Kendrick Gray Mugshot 9-06-23 TGCS

According to a press release from SAPD, officers initiated a traffic stop at the intersection of Howard and Junius for failure to signal 100 feet prior to turning at the intersection. The vehicle was occupied by two male subjects, the driver being 35-year-old Kendrick Gray. When officers engaged lights and sirens, Gray disregarded them and proceeded to evade law enforcement in his vehicle.

Gray later exited his vehicle in the 1900 block of Raney and evaded on foot. The passenger of the vehicle complied with the officer’s commands and was detained without incident. Numerous officers searched the area, and Gray was taken into custody and charged with multiple offenses. He was also found to have multiple warrants and was in possession of marijuana at the time of arrest.

Gray has been charged with evading arrest or detention with a vehicle, evading arrest or detention with a previous conviction, criminal mischief, possession of marijuana, traffic offenses, and multiple warrants.

He was booked into the Tom Green County Jail at 9:44 p.m. on September 6 and released at 11:58 a.m. September 7, with a surety bond of $27,084.