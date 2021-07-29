SAPD seized drugs and guns in search warrant in north San Angelo

San Angelo, TEXAS — On July 29, 2021 members of the San Angelo Police Department’s Street Crimes Division executed a search warrant at 2401 N Lillie (Nueva Vista Apartments). Approximately 2 ounces of heroin and four handguns were located and seized. Arturo Martinez (26) was arrested for “Man/Del CS PG1 >=4<200” or the manufacture or deliver or possess with intent deliver drugs in an amount over 4 gram and under 200 grams. Martinez has been charged with Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon as well. Rosa Banon (23) was also arrested for Man/Del CS PG1 >=4<200.