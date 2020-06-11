SAPD seeking tips to help locate man missing since 2012

*The following statement was issued by the San Angelo Police Department:

“The San Angelo Police Department is asking for help locating information concerning the disappearance of Gregory Scott Ford.

Ford was last seen on February 28, 2012, at approximately 4:00 a.m. in downtown San Angelo. At the time he went missing, Ford was 5’09”, roughly 145 lbs., and had light brown hair and green eyes.

If you have any information that would help in locating Mr. Ford, please call the San Angelo Police Department at 325-657-4315. To remain anonymous, text: TIP SAPD to 888777 and follow the prompts or the tip online at http://bit.ly/SAPDTips247.”

