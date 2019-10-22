SAPD: Second kidnapping victim found, additional charges filed on two men

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The San Angelo Police Department says two out of the three men who where recently charged with kidnapping are facing additional charges after a second victim is identified.

Police say three men kidnapped a 24-year-old San Angelo woman and forced her to participate in a burglary on October 14, 2019.

Since then, police have uncovered a male juvenile victim through their investigation. The teen was allegedly kidnapped after he got into a verbal altercation with 17-year-old Luis Duron and 24-year-old Joshua Gonzalez at a house party.

Joshua Gonzalez

Luis Duron

Police say at the party, Gonzalez allegedly hit the teen in the head with a “deadly weapon” and later assaulted the teen repeatedly, threatening him with his life all while holding the teen against his will.

According to police, the teen was forced to contact a family member in order to “check-in” so the family member would not be suspicious of the teen’s location. Invesitagors say the teen was also restrained “in the same fashion” as the other female victim, Sabrina Orona.

The teen was reportedly able to run away from the home two days later.

This investigation is ongoing according to police.