SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — The San Angelo Police Department is asking for the community’s help in locating 17-year-old Makaylen Muncy, who has been missing since October.

Muncy is 5’2”, 160 pounds with brown hair, and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a grey hoodie and jeans.

She has been missing since October 27, 2023.

Contact Detective Stuart at 9325)-657-4344 if you have any information regarding Muncy’s whereabouts.