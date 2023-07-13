SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — The San Angelo Police Department is warning residents of a scammer going around claiming to be fundraising for the department.

The scammer/s claim to be raising money for the San Angelo Police Department for National Night Out.

“It is a scam, ” said SAPD, “Do not engage the scammer in conversation, hang up and block the number. The San Angelo Police Department will not contact the public for donations over the phone.”

What to do if you have fallen victim to a scam:

According to United Way, it is ultimately up to you to put your financial life back in order. In order to begin, it is recommended to notify the appropriate organizations.

Individuals can also go to their local police station and file a police report, bringing with them all of the evidence that they have of the crime. It is also recommended that individuals contact their creditors and ask for their accounts to be closed or for account numbers to be changed.