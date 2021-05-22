SAPD responds to shots fired at Texas Bank Sports Complex

SAN ANGELO, Texas —According to San Angelo Police Department’s Officer Tracy Piatt-Fox. Just before 9pm, San Angelo Public Safety Communications received multiple 9-1-1 calls concerning shots fired at the Texas Bank Sports Complex located at 1800 Rio Concho Drive.
At this time, police have an adult male suspect in custody and there is no threat to the public.
Three adult male victims and one five-year-old male child were located at the scene and treated for minor injuries.
This is an ongoing investigation. New information will be updated when it becomes available.