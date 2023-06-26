SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — On June 26 at 9 a.m. the San Angelo Police Department responded to an airplane pilot who successfully navigated an emergency landing on Knickerbocker Road after running out of fuel.

The San Angelo Police Department’s Communications Division received a call for service earlier this morning regarding a pilot needing to conduct an emergency landing from the DFW’s Air Traffic Control. The Pilot advised DFW’s Air Traffic Control that he had run out of fuel and needed to safely land his airplane. The Pilot was able to successfully land his airplane near the intersection of Knickerbocker Road and Loop 306 without any damage to the plane or nearby property. The plane was then pushed off the roadway into the Jack’s Convenience Store Parking lot pending the arrival of the Federal Aviation Administration, Skyline Aviation, and SAPD Officers.

SAPD then assisted with safely escorting the plane/pilot back to the San Angelo Regional Airport (Mathis Field) from the mentioned convenience store.

No injuries or damage were reported as a result of the emergency landing due to the Pilot’s quick actions.