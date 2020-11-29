SAPD responds to domestic disturbance call that ended in deadly force

SAN ANGELO, Texas – On Sunday, November 29, 2020, at approximately 0026 hours, San Angelo Police Department Dispatch was contacted in regards to a Domestic Disturbance with an Assault in Progress in the 2100 block of Raney St.

Preliminary information indicates that a juvenile caller told Dispatch that a male suspect was actively assaulting a female subject by punching her. Dispatch was further told by the caller that the assault was continuing and was moving between rooms inside the residence.

When Officers arrived on scene they located the male and female subjects. An altercation ensued during which time the male suspect displayed a knife. Officers utilized less lethal devices, but these were unsuccessful. The male suspect refused commands and approached Officers, at which time an Officer utilized deadly force and shot the male suspect.

Officers began life saving measures on the male suspect who was then transported to an area Hospital by San Angelo Fire Department, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

The involved San Angelo Police Department Officers were not injured.

The suspect was identified as 38-year-old Adam Lee Mendez of San Angelo.

The San Angelo Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division, Crime Scene Investigation, and Office of Professional Standards responded. The Texas Rangers are conducting the investigation.

The involved Officers have been placed on administrative leave, which is standard operating procedure for Officer involved shootings.

Any further release of information will be made by the Texas Rangers Office of Public Information.

More Stories for you

• Toys for Tots struggling to organize toy pick-up during ongoing pandemic

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The second ten hour donation drive for Toys for Tots in San Angelo took place Saturday, November…

• 1 new COVID-19 related death and 102 new positive cases confirmed by the Health Department

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Health Department is continuing to provide updated information regarding COVID-19 tests in San…

• DISH Puts Consumers at Risk of Losing Local Programming During Pandemic

IRVING, TX (Nov. 27, 2020) – Millions of viewers across the country are in danger of losing the local news, traffic, we…

• City reports 38 new positive cases of COVID-19 for November 27, 2020

November 27, 2020 Total positive cases: 8,911 Active cases: 2,020 Currently hospitalized: 101 There are 38 new po…

• TGC Health Department confirms 2 additional COVID-19 deaths

SAN ANGELO, TX — The Tom Green County Health Department has confirmed the deaths of two additional patients from c…

• Prepare for Shop Small Saturday on November 28th

Saturday November the 28th is Small Business Saturday. Governor Greg Abbott released a video message ahead of this …