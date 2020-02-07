SAPD releases warrant for D’Nasha R. Walker

The San Angelo Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division has obtained a Warrant of Arrest for D’Nasha R. Walker for the charge of Injury to a Child/Elderly/Disabled.

Officer Tracy Piatt-Fox has informed us that Walker has ties to Dallas and the metroplex area.

If people have information about Walker’s whereabouts they can call (325) 657-4315 or, if they would like to remain anonymous, they can send tips online or by text. Please text “TIP SAPD” to the number 888777 and follow the prompts accordingly.