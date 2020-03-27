SAPD: Parents, continue to talk to your children about online predators

With many schools and businesses closed, people are moving to online based programs and services. This can be helpful when it comes to education but an increase in the use of technology can also open the door to online predators.

“We don’t want to use scare tactics; we just want to be realistic with kids,” SAPD Officer Tracy Piatt-Fox said.

Piatt-Fox says parents should talk to their children about technology often and need to be upfront.

“There is no magic age. I think as early as you can, they’re going to kindergarten or whenever they start having access to technology, you should really make them aware of the online dangers. Have those frank discussions, say that the internet is a great place for a lot of reasons and to access a lot of great information but there are some bad people that are on the internet that will want to hurt you,” Piatt-Fox said.

It’s yet another avenue for predators to find and exploit children and teens.

“It’s not just fear of what can happen in your own zip code, when you have that on line presence you are opening the door to people all over the world,” Piatt-Fox said.

Her advice to guardians is use parental controls, limit the number of apps on your child’s device and keep in mind, you are the parent.

“Let the kids know, ‘hey, we’re paying for this device, you need to have it unlocked, and if I ask to see your phone you better hand it over because it’s a privilege it’s not a right,” Piatt-Fox said.

Another suggestion is to limit their time using the device.

“Online solicitation of minors is a huge, huge problem. And as a lot of us are working parents, we have to go to work, we can’t be on top of the kids all the time, they need to know that there are predators out there that have all the free time in the world to be online, in those digital places where their children have access to. And that is their full-time job as a predator is to find their next victim Piatt-Fox said.

She says, overall being realistic is key and giving your children the proper information could save them in the long run.

“Technology is a part of their life and it’s never gonna go away so let’s empower them and give them the tools that they need to stay safe,” Piatt-Fox said.

For more resources on how to talk to your children, click here.