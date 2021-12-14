SAN ANGELO, Texas – It has been a very warm start to the winter season for the Concho Valley. Those warmer temperatures can serve as an excellent opportunity to prepare your vehicle for when the colder weather arrive. The San Angelo Police Department has some advice to help ensure you’re ready for whatever this winter may have in store.

How to prepare your vehicle for winter weather driving:

Test your battery; battery power drops as the temperature drops

Make sure the cooling system is in good working order

Have winter tires with a deeper, more flexible tread put on your car

If using all-season tires, check the tread on your tires and replace if less than 2/32 of an inch

Check the tire pressure; tire pressure drops as the temperature drops

Check your wiper blades and replace if needed

Add wiper fluid rated for -30 degrees

Keep your gas tank at least half full to avoid gas line freeze

Before driving in winter weather:

Clean your car’s external camera lenses and side view mirrors so you’ll be able to see what’s around you

Remove dirt, ice and snow from sensors to allow the assistive-driving features like automatic emergency braking to work

In frigid weather, you may want to warm up the car before you drive it

To prevent carbon monoxide poisoning, never leave a vehicle running in your garage – even with the garage door up

If the forecast looks questionable, wait out the storm if possible; if you must travel, share your travel plans and route with someone before you leave

How to avoid a crash: