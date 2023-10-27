SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — The San Angelo Police Department is searching for a stolen cello which, if found, comes with a $1500 reward.

The stolen musical instrument was first noted as missing by the San Angelo Symphony on Saturday, Oct. 7. According to a post made the cello was stolen from a musician’s car while it was parked outside Zero One Ale House.

The victim is offering $1500 for information resulting in the recovery of the cello or arrest of the subject. The cello is dated 2002 and is a Marilyn Wallin make.

If you have information, please contact the Dispatch Division at 325-657-4315. Please reference case #2023-012778 when providing information.