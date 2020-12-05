SAPD looking for help in East 11th Street shooting investigation

SAN ANGELO, Texas – PRESS RELEASE from the San Angelo Police Department at 12:18 P.M. (December 5, 2020) – Just before 3:00 a.m., San Angelo Police were dispatched to the 400 block of East 11th Street for the report of a shooting victim.

Arriving officers located a 24-year-old man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. The man was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment where he underwent emergency surgery. He is reported to be in stable condition.

Police are searching for a person of interest described as a Hispanic male between 25-30 years of age, approximately 5'06", wearing a red hoodie with a black undershirt, light-colored cargo style shorts, and black athletic shoes with white soles. The subject is associated with a silver colored 4-door Toyota Tundra.





If you have any information about this incident or if you can identify the person of interest in these surveillance photos, please contact the San Angelo Police Department at (325) 657-4315. You can also tip anonymously through the Crime Stoppers 24/7 Tip Hotline at 325-658-HELP(4357) or through the Crime Stoppers P3 app for IOS & Android devices. To submit a tip online, visit http://bit.ly/SAPDTips247. To text your tip: text TIP SAPD to 888777 and follow the prompts.