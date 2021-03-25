SAPD: Local man sentenced to 29 years in federal prison in connection to 2020 SCD narcotics case

SAN ANGELO, Texas – According to the San Angelo Police Department, 42-year-old Jose Luis Alvarez Jr. of San Angelo has been sentenced to 29 years in federal prison for his involvement in an ongoing Narcotics Trafficking Investigation spearheaded by the San Angelo Police Department’s Street Crimes Division (SCD).

The sentence, issued by United States District Court Judge James Wesley Hendrix, stems from the seizure of approximately five pounds of Methamphetamine, guns, and cash from a residence located in the 700 block of East 17th Street on January 10, 2020. The Department’s K9 Unit and co-investigators with the United States Drug Enforcement Administration assisted with the execution of the warrant and subsequent seizure.

The Street Crimes Division of the San Angelo Police Department is responsible for identifying illegal narcotics distribution sources affecting our community. Working in concert with numerous other resources in our community as well as across the state, the Street Crimes Division proactively employs investigative methods that have a positive impact on local illicit drug trafficking, drug abusers, and decreases the availability of controlled substances in San Angelo.

The information above is courtesy of SAPD.