SAPD issues warrant for Arden Ridge Apartments shooting suspect

San Angelo, TX — The San Angelo Police Department has obtained a warrant for the arrest of 21 year-old Michael Sanchez in connection with the March 9, 2020 shooting at the Arden Ridge apartment complex. Sanchez is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

According to a press release from the San Angelo Police Department: ” Sanchez is accused of shooting and injuring a 24-year-old male acquaintance during an altercation at the apartment complex just before 2:00 a.m. on Monday, March 9, 2020.”

Police warn that Sanchez is considered armed and dangerous. Police are asking anyone with information about Sanchez’s whereabouts to call the San Angelo Police Department at (325) 657-4315. To leave an anonymous tip visit http://bit.ly/SAPDTips247 or text “TIP SAPD” to 888777 and follow the prompts.