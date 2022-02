SAN ANGELO, Texas — Drivers headed to work in the Concho Valley this morning should be cautious on the roads due to heavy fog in the area.

The San Angelo Police Department issued a Dense Fog Advisory at 7:45 this morning, Tuesday, February 1, 2022, saying visibility on the roads could be cut down to a quarter-mile in five counties.

Police warn dense fog could decrease safety on roads in Crockett, Sutton, Schleicher, Irion, and Tom Green Counties.

The Dense Fog Advisory lasts until 11:00 A.M.