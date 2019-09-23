SAPD issues 88 tickets, 14 warnings during LIDAR Traffic Enforcement operation

On Monday, September 23, the San Angelo Police Department conducted a LIDAR Traffic Enforcement operation. According to SAPD, officers were in ten school zones and the 2300 block of West Houston Harte Expressway.

Throughout the ten school zones, 30 tickets and five warnings were issued. At the Houston Harte location, 58 tickets and 9 warnings were issued.

Here is the citation breakdown from SAPD:

SCHOOL ZONES

Driving While License Invalid: 1

Cell Phone in School Zone: 1

Other/Misc. Violations: 3

No Driver’s License: 2

No Insurance: 4

Speeding: 19

Warnings: 5

HOUSTON HARTE

Driving While License Invalid: 1

Other/Misc. Violations: 5

No Insurance: 5

Speeding: 47 (Highest speed: 88 mph.)

Warnings: 9

In a press release, SAPD said, “The life of a child is priceless and not worth the risk by speeding through a school zone. Children are more vulnerable than adults to being hit by a car — they tend to be less cautious than adults, are less visible due to their size, and they are less likely to survive a hit by a vehicle. When approaching a school zone, slow down. The few seconds you may save speeding through a school zone is not worth the fine, but more importantly, it’s not worth the life of a child.”

SAPD also gave the public warning about their LIDAR Traffic Enforcement operation on their Facebook page.