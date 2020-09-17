SAPD investigating shooting at MLK Park

SAN ANGELO, Texas – San Angelo Police and first responders were dispatched to a shooting at Martin Luther King Park shortly after 10 P.M.

SAPD stated that the investigation is still pending. There is no imminent danger to the public at the moment. There have been no life threatening injuries reported at this time. The armed suspect(s) have not been apprehended, according to officers.

We will keep the public updated as more details emerge.

