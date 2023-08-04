SAN ANGELO, Texas(ConchoValleyHomepage) — The San Angelo Police Department is investigating the death of a 17-year-old female after a shooting that took place yesterday evening at a residence in the Northeast side of San Angelo.

According to a press release, when officers arrived on the scene they located an unconscious 17-year-old female who had a gunshot wound on her back. The SAFD transported the female to Shannon Medical Center, where she was later pronounced deceased.

During the investigation, police discovered that the suspect (a 16-year-old male) was believed to have discharged the firearm and that he had fled the scene prior to the officer’s arrival. The suspect was taken into custody on August 4.

SAPD does not believe that this incident was related to the shooting incident that took place on West 19th and Brown Street.

This is an active investigation and the SAPD asks that anyone with information regarding this incident please contact Det. Hill at 325-657-4308 and reference Case# 2023-0009638.