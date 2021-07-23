SAPD investigates two false “Swatting” calls

San Angelo, TEXAS — The San Angelo Police Department responded to two calls they say were incidents of “Swatting” — the practice of making a prank call to emergency services in an attempt to bring about the dispatch of a large number of armed police officers to a particular address.

Shortly before 11:00 PM on Thursday, July 22, officers were dispatched to the 3600 block of Cedar Creek Drive in reference to a possible shooting victim. After officers made contact with the resident and determined no shooting happened at the location a second call was received by the same caller.

Police say the caller said the incident actually occurred at the 3600 block of Shady Hill Drive. Shortly following the second call, police determined that both calls were an attempt at “swatting”.

This is now an ongoing investigation by the San Angelo Police Department.