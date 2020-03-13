SAPD identifies driver in fatal crash

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The San Angelo Police Department has identified the 19-year-old driver in the single fatality crash that happened around 9 p.m. on Thursday night, March 12, as Austin Imboden of Round Rock, Texas.

According to police, the crash happened in southeast San Angelo. Their initial investigation revealed that Imboden was driving a 2001 Honda Civic on Mobile Park Road headed west. The vehicle then left the roadway and crashed head-on into a tree then caught on fire.

Police say witnesses said Imboden was driving at a high rate of speed.

SAPD said in a statement, “Officers located alcoholic beverage cans inside the car; however, it is undetermined if Imboden was driving impaired at the time of the crash. Blood specimen results are pending.”

Imboden was pronounced deceased by Justice of the Peace Fred Buck.

