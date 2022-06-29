SAN ANGELO, Texas — A San Angelo man wanted for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon was highlighted by the San Angelo Police Department on Wednesday.

According to a Facebook post published on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, 23-year-old Sammy Torres Jr. is wanted by the San Angelo Police Department for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. Police say Torres is 5’4″ and weighs 150 lbs.

Police urge anyone with information that could lead to Torres’ arrest to call 325-658-4357, or use the P3 App. Police also advise anyone who encounters a wanted suspect to never attempt to apprehend the suspect themselves because doing so may be dangerous.