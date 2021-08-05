SAPD finds suspects hiding under pickup with help of K9 unit & drones

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The San Angelo Police Department arrested two burglary suspects on Wednesday with the help of SAPD K9 units and drones, according to a statement issued this morning, Thursday, August 5, 2021.

Police say the pursuit began when officers with the Anti-Crime and Anti-Gang units spotted a white Ford truck that “was known to be connected to several burglaries throughout the City and County.” When officers tried to pull the driver over, police say “the driver failed to stop and attempted to evaded officers.”

For a short time during the pursuit officers lost sight of the truck, but it was later found on Oxford Circle, where it had struck a vehicle parked on the street. Police say two suspects fled on foot after the crash.

Police set up a perimeter and, with the assistance of the K9 unit and drone unit, searched for the suspects in the area.

The driver, a 16-year-old male, and the passenger, 18-year-old Shannon Scott were found hiding underneath a pickup truck on SAC Avenue. Both suspects were taken into custody without incident.

The 16-year-old is charged with Directive to Apprehend Warrant, Felony Evading, and Evading on Foot, and Shannon Scott, the passenger, is charged with Evading on Foot.