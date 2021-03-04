SAPD: Drugs, cash seized from PaulAnn area home

SAN ANGELO, Texas – According to the San Angelo Police Department, the Street Crimes Division executed a search warrant issued by Judge Ben Woodward this week in the 1200 Block of Gregory Drive.

During the search, investigators found THC, Xanax, Oxycodone, and aprozimately $15,000.

Whitney Hardin, 36-years-old, of San Angelo was charged with Manufacture Delivery Controlled Substance Penalty Group 1, Manufacture Delivery Controlled Substance Penalty Group 3/4, and Possession of Controlled Substance Penalty Group 2.

The Department’s K-9 Unit assisted with the warrant operation