SAN ANGELO, Texas – San Angelo Police say that around 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, the Police Department and the San Angelo Fire Department were dispatched to Enterprise Rent-A-Car in the 2600 block of Southwest Blvd.

When first responders arrived, they found a drowning victim deceased in the water of the Red Arroyo.

SAPD is investigating and Public Information Officer Tracy Piatt-Fox said they will release more information later in their investigation.