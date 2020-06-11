SAPD: Driver who injured motorcyclists in hit and run surrenders

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The San Angelo Police Department announced that the driver of a hit and run incident involving injury to two motorcyclists has surrendered.

Travis Christian, 45, is charged with Accident Involving Serious Bodily Injury. Records show he was booked into the Tom Green County Jail after 10 p.m. on June 9, 2020 and was released on June 10, 2020. His bail was set at $15,000.

The wreck happened just after 7:50 p.m. on Sunday, June 7, 2020, at the intersection of West Avenue L and South Bryant Boulevard.

