SAPD: Do not call 911 for power outages, power-related smoke alarm activations

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The San Angelo Police Department released two NIXLE alerts regarding 911 calls.

In a statement SAPD said, “Do not call 911 for power outages the PD does not have control of the scheduled outages, these calls are blocking emergency lines.”

Another alert was sent out as a response to rolling power outages and smoke alarms.

The full alert states:

“The scheduled rolling power outages are causing some resident’s smoke alarms (mostly hard-wired) to activate. The Fire Department has received numerous calls for service from residents who have active alarms, without fire/smoke. The Fire Department will not physically respond to these power-related smoke alarm activations.



AEP has stated that consumers will be impacted for a limited amount of time — typically 30 minutes to an hour. The amount of time required to restore service could be delayed in some cases due to system and weather conditions. If you lose power, turn off your heating, water heater and large appliances to enable smoother service restoration. Once power is restored, you should switch the devices back on gradually over the following 30-to-45 minutes. Taking this step will help prevent a sudden surge in demand after power is restored, which could cause a second outage.

Rolling power outages are causing smoke alarms 2 activate. Fire Dept. can’t respond w/o physical signs of smoke/fire. Please consult alarm owner manual to reset your alarms.”