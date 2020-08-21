SAPD continues search for man who is said to be dangerous

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The San Angelo Police Department are still warning people to be on the lookout for a man last seen near the Rivercrest Hospital, in The Bluffs, who may be dangerous.

Police issued their first advisory about 2:00 p.m. Thursday afternoon, saying they were looking for a man last seen wearing a blue paper gown and dark colored shorts.

San Angelo Police have released a picture, but his identity was not disclosed at this time.

If located, police advise to call 9-1-1 immediately and to avoid approaching the suspect