SAPD continues search for man who is said to be dangerous

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The San Angelo Police Department are still warning people to be on the lookout for a man last seen near the Rivercrest Hospital, in The Bluffs, who may be dangerous.

Police issued their first advisory about 2:00 p.m. Thursday afternoon, saying they were looking for a man last seen wearing a blue paper gown and dark colored shorts.

San Angelo Police have released a picture, but his identity was not disclosed at this time.

If located, police advise to call 9-1-1 immediately and to avoid approaching the suspect

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.