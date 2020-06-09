SAPD: Citizen stops robbery at a convenience store

SAN ANGELO, Texas – San Angelo Police say around 2:00 a.m., they got a call about a robbery in progress at a Stripes store located at 1606 La Follette Street.

When officers got to the store, they found that a witness had apprehended one of the robbers. The man apprehended was identified as Jon Marc Guerra, 19.

During their investigation, officers learned that at 16-year-old female had attempted to steal beer. The witness then tried to stop her. Police say that’s when Guerra and another man, who is also a suspect in the robbery, got out of a white car and began assaulting the witness.

The witness did sustain some injuries during this attack but was able to apprehend Guerra and detain him. Police say the female came back to the store on her own. The third suspect has not yet been identified or apprehended.

Police are asking anyone with information to call them at (325) 657-4347.

Police say Guerra and the juvenile female suspect were charged with Robbery. Guerra was transported to the Tom Green County Jail and his bond was set at $35,000. The female was transported to the Tom Green County Juvenile Justice Center.