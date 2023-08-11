UPDATE: This article has been updated to reflect a correction the San Angelo Police Department has made to the information presented to the press. The road is East 34th Street, not East 24th Street.

SAN ANGELO, Texas (ConchoValleyHomepage) — The San Angelo Police Department is conducting a homicide investigation after officers responded to a call in reference to a shooting victim.

Officers were dispatched to the 600 blk of East 34th Street in reference to shooting victims during the early morning hours of Monday, Aug. 7. Upon their arrival, the officers discovered an unconscious male in the roadway who had suffered multiple apparent gunshot wounds. The San Angelo Fire Department later arrived at the scene and determined that the male was deceased.

After SAPD’s Criminal Investigations Division, Crime Scene Division and Drone team responded to the scene, the preliminary investigation identified the victim as 19-year-old Jacob Hernandez. The case is now actively being investigated as a homicide.

If you have any information or video footage of the incident, please contact Detective Anderson at 325-659-8012 and reference Case #2023-0009762.