SAPD asking for public’s help to identify men who stole copper wiring

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The San Angelo Police Department is asking for help from residents. They need to identify two men who stole thousands of dollars worth of copper wiring.

The men stole the copper from a business on West 26th Street on January 27, 2020. Police say the men in the photos below showed interest in a truck and trailer that the business owner had for sale. However, the two men then stole the wire that was on the property.

Police say the men were driving a silver Dodge Ram pickup with a red utility trailer.

If you have information about the identities and whereabouts of these men, please call (325) 657-4264. To remain anonymous, tip online at http://bit.ly/SAPDTips247 or by text: text TIP SAPD to 888777 and follow the prompts.