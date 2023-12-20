SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — SAPD and Chief Carter, assisted by an anonymous donor, have provided the Family Shelter with Christmas gifts after learning they were in short supply before the holidays.

Thanks to the local anonymous donor who donated money to purchase gifts, SAPD was able to meet the needs of the occupants at the Family Shelter.

On December 20, Officer Hernandez and Officer Espinoza reached out to the Family Shelter on what items were needed/wanted for their Christmas celebration and transported (with some help from SAPD’s Maintenance Division) the newly purchased items directly to the Family shelter.

“The SAPD values its partnership with its community to be able to meet the needs of local organizations like the family shelter. The SAPD would like to wish everyone a safe and Merry Christmas!” said SAPD.