SAPD: All vehicles stolen from local Honda dealership have been recovered

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The San Angelo Police Department issued a press release stating that all three vehicles that were stolen from the Honda of San Angelo dealership have been recovered.

The dealership is located at 4334 Sherwood Way. Police were called to the location on June 9, 2020 where staff reported that three vehicles and “numerous” key fobs had been stolen. During their investigation, police found that other electronic equipment had also been stolen.

Police say that two vehicles were found and recovered in San Angelo and one vehicle was found and recovered outside of city limits but within Tom Green County.

Police are now asking for tips from the community about the burglary or anyone who may have been involved. Citizens can contact the San Angelo Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division at (325) 659-8016. To remain anonymous, tip online at http://bit.ly/SAPDTips247 or by text: text TIP SAPD to 888777 and follow the prompts.